Obituary for Thomas B. Steers

Thomas Benson Steers, age 68, of Carver, MN, died peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, MN, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 County Road 40, Carver, with visitation from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Thomas was born September 14, 1952 in Miller, South Dakota to Thomas and Shirley (O’Brien) Steers, one of six children. He was raised in Miller, SD as a ranch boy and graduated from Miller High School in 1970. On December 3, 2017 he married Barbara Wigness (Tolk) at East Union Lutheran Church, Carver. He became a member of the Carver County Sheriff’s Reserves several years ago and was promoted to Captain. He absolutely loved being a part of the sheriff’s department and in 2018, he decided to go back to school to get a degree in Law Enforcement. He would have graduated in December of 2020. He had been employed as a Sales Rep for various companies, worked in inventory control for many years, and most recently was a security guard at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, since February of 2020. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren as well as golfing with his best friends, Bill and Owen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Shirley Steers and brother, Benjamin Steers.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughter, Megan (Justin Roehning) Steers of Prior Lake; step-daughter, Rebecca (Collin) Leck of Chaska; grandchildren, Hayden and Colt Roehning and Marissa Steers; brothers, Todd Steers of Fountain Valley CA, Robert (Diane) Steers of Miller, SD; sisters, Susan Andersen of Sioux Falls, SD, Nancy (Rolyn) Beaird of Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.