Obituary for Thomas C. Haeg

Thomas "Tom" Charles Haeg, age 77, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Touching Lives Communities in Prior Lake.
Tom was born in Richfield, on October 31, 1944, the son of John and Elsie (Wren) Haeg.
Tom grew up riding his Cushman scooter, getting into mischief, watching big construction tractors at work, and making cars go fast. That pretty much set the pattern for the rest of his life. He won the heart of the love of his life, Mary Beth Gelhaye, wolf-whistling at her as she waited on cars at Hauer's Drive-In. They married and raised three above-average kids in Shakopee. Many of Tom's weekends and evenings were spent playing in the sandbox with the neighborhood kids, tinkering with cars and scooters, camping with his family, or in the pits at Raceway Park cheering his son on to victory. Tom's garage was a place to stop by for a beer, wisecracks, ask for mechanical advice, and get your car worked on. He was quick to help out anyone in need with any work, and even quicker at making friends wherever he went. Odds are you are probably one of those people. In his later years, his grandkids were the light of his life. More often than not he was the biggest and loudest of the kids in the room, working the rest into a giggling frenzy. After retirement, Tom rode his bicycle forty miles most days. Tom struggled with Alzheimer's at the end of life, but maintained a happy-go-lucky attitude and a grateful spirit. He was able to stay at home under Mary's wonderful care until his final days where he was comforted and cared for by the great people at Touching Lives Community and Dr. Holm and staff of Regina Hospital.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Beth; sons, Mike (Tammy Dahlke), and Paul (Michele); daughter, Kim (Jim) Hastings; grandchildren, Jackson Dahlke and Autumn Haeg, Kelly (Mike) Manson, Meribeth, Allyson and Cayleigh Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie; siblings, Fran Berens, Norma Puckett, Patricia Oja, Ramona Johnson, John "Bud" Haeg, Jerry Haeg.
Visitation was Monday, August 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation was at Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St. South, Shakopee, on Tuesday, August 9, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Military Honors were provided by the Shakopee Veteran's Honor Guard.
Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's Association.