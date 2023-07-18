Obituary for Thomas C. Kraus

Thomas Calvin Kraus, age 82, of Chanhassen, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Wealshire of Bloomington.
A private family Graveside Service will be held at the Pioneer Cemetery, Chanhassen. A special thank you to Wealshire of Bloomington and Brighton Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cathedral of the Pines Camp Scholarship Fund at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis or charity of choice.
Thomas was born on December 15, 1940 in Buffalo, NY to Calvin and Betty (Engel) Kraus, one of two sons. He graduated from Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in Pennsylvania and then went on to receive a bachelor’s degree at the Philadelphia College of Textile and Science in Philadelphia, PA. On April 1, 1967 he married Claire Blackburn in Sharon Hill, PA. They have two daughters. Thomas was a Dental Sales Representative for many years in various cities. Thomas and Claire had been residents of Chaska since 1975, just recently moving to Chanhassen. He enjoyed model railroads and golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Claire; daughters, Laura (Jim) Holasek of Chaska, Holly (Brent) Romenesko of Chaska; four grandchildren, Nathan (Danielle) Holasek, Marcus Holasek, Mallory Romenesko and Bryce Romenesko; niece and nephew, Jennifer Diener and Scott Kraus.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.