Obituary for Thomas D. Heger

Thomas Dean Heger, age 65, of Shorewood, died peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Thomas was born October 29, 1955 in Shakopee, to Wilbert and Frieda (Arnst) Heger, one of six children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1974 and received a degree as an electrical technician at Hennepin Vo-Tech in Eden Prairie. He had been employed at M.A. Gedney, Lund’s Food Holdings, and Shorewood True Value. On October 2, 2004 he married Kathy Johnson in Shorewood. Thomas enjoyed fishing, boating, spending time with family and friends, and was quite a handyman.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Frieda, sister, Sherri, brothers, Jim and Don.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy; children, Bobbe (Bob Seabold) Norenberg of South Minneapolis, Jason (Colleen) Norenberg of Burnsville, Tommy Norenberg of Chaska; grandson, Calvin Norenberg; brothers, Dean “Tope’ (Kadee) Heger of Brainerd, Bob (Linda) Heger of Chaska; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.