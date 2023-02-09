Obituary for Thomas D. Ruhberg

Thomas Dewey Ruhberg, age 94, of Carver, died peacefully and went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence at Carver Ridge Senior Living, Carver.
A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held in the Spring.
Tom was born January 22, 1929 in Wadena, MN, to George and Hilja (Hopponen) Ruhberg, the youngest of three children. His family moved to Estherville, IA, during his growing-up years. Tom graduated from Estherville High School in 1946, and two days later, left for basic training in the United States Army. He proudly served his country from 1946 to 1948 as a member of the 4025th Signal Service Group, Second Battalion, spending time during the waning days of WWII as a communications specialist in the Philippines, Guam, and Iwo Jima. After his discharge from the service, Tom attended the University of Minnesota. He married Marjorie Barlow on August 8, 1954 in Schaller, IA. They had four children. Tom and Marge lived in Iowa, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois prior to moving to Chaska in 2013 to be near family. He was an insurance salesman for AON Corporation for many years.
Tom was happiest when he was fishing, especially with his son and grandsons. He was an avid golfer and a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed playing bridge and bingo and doing word search puzzles. And although his memory had failed considerably in recent years, he never forgot how to play cribbage. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his family at Lake Okoboji in Northwest Iowa and making trips back to his hometown of Estherville. Since moving to Minnesota, he visited the Chaska American Legion Post 57 several times a week and made many special friends there.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jane Henry, and brother, George W. “Bill” Ruhberg. It must have been quite a heavenly homecoming, as his parents and siblings preceded him there by more than 40 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost 69 years, Marjorie; children, Theresa “Terry” McGinnis of Cedar Rapids, IA, Jane (Jim) Saska of Richmond, VA, George “Bill” (Meredith) Ruhberg of Lino Lakes, and Tracy (Stuart) Sudak of Chaska; eight grandchildren in whom he especially delighted, Andrew McGinnis, Tyler McGinnis, Emma Saska, Bryn Ruhberg, Jack Ruhberg, Justin Sudak, Anna Sudak and Matthew Sudak; a handful of very special nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom’s memory may be directed to Chaska American Legion Post 57.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.