Obituary for Thomas D. Sexe

Thomas Duane Sexe, age 78, of Elko, passed away December 26, 2022 at Methodist Hospital.
Tom was born December 18, 1944 to Albert and Evelyn (Bauer) Sexe in St. Peter, MN. He was raised in Cleveland, MN and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1962. Tom attended Minnesota State University, Mankato and Naval Air Technical Training Center in Memphis.
On July 19, 1975, Tom was united in marriage to Beverly Seurer at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Market, MN. Tom owned and operated Prior Lake Motors for 44 years before retiring in 2018. Tom loved spending time on his hobby farm, particularly if it meant using one of his John Deere Tractors!
Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bev; siblings, Jim (Carole) Sexe, Dave (Sharon) Sexe, Susan Roufs, Mike (Gail) Sexe, Mary (Dave Hage) Sexe, Pat (Lee) Sexe, Andy (Shannon) Sexe, Ed (Kendra) Sexe, Peter (Michelle) Sexe; sisters-in-law, Linda Sexe, LeAnn Sexe; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Evelyn Sexe; his brothers, Terry Sexe, Bill Sexe; and his brother-in-law, Fred Roufs.
A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at a future date in 2023.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation