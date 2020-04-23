Obituary for Thomas E. Flicek

Thomas Edward Flicek, age 72, of Prior Lake, passed away April 21, 2020.
Private family services will be held. Friends and family will be invited to a public burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Toms memory by the family.
On January 16, 1948 in New Prague, Tom was born to parents, Charles and Anna (Horesji) Flicek. He was one of eight children. Tom graduated from New Prague High School in 1966 before proudly serving in the United States Army. He married Linda Suess on May 19, 1972 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They were blessed with a son, Christopher.
A dedicated employee, Tom worked at various companies over the yearsTelex of Savage, Northwest Service Company, and finally West Side Equipment Company. Unable to stay idle in retirement, Tom worked at Valley Lawn and Snow for many more years. In his free time, Tom enjoyed watching mechanic shows and working on his Camaro.
Survived by wife, Linda; son, Christopher Thomas Flicek; siblings, Kathy Koppes, Pat Blaskowski, Chuck (Adria) Flicek, Marty (Cinthy) Flicek, Barbara (Richard) Bohnsack, Joe Flicek, Ann Chromy; sister-in-law, Suzanne Voegle; his six godchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Dennis Blaskowski, Ken Koppes and Joe Vogele.
