Obituary for Thomas E. Lebo

Thomas E. Lebo, age 89, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine.
A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends starting at 10:30 a.m. The inurnment will follow at Groveland Cemetery, Wayzata.
Tom was born March 21, 1931 in Austin, MN, to Earl and Mae Lebo, one of two children. He graduated from Wayzata High School and then proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951 – 1952. Tom was an electrician for many years in the Wayzata area and was a member of the local union #292. He loved being in the army and was a member of the Chaska American Legion and the Chaska VFW. He was a former resident of Chaska and Jordan and had been a resident of the Lutheran Home for the past two years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia (Rupert) Lebo; sister, Janice (Reuben) Palm.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley; daughters, Kris Kettler, Kim Lebo and Patti Campbell; 4 step children and their families; grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Sheeran, Alex Smith, Jodi (Tony) Hesse, Neil (Abby) Kettler, Alison Campbell and Jacob Johnson; ten great grandchildren.
Funeral Arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.