Obituary for Thomas H. Sladek

Thomas Henry Sladek, age 65, of McGregor, MN, formerly of Kalispell, MT passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his home on his beloved Lake Minnewawa.
He was born January 7, 1958 in Shakopee to Donald and Sally (Peterson) Sladek. He graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1976 and attended Dakota County Area Vocational Institute where he earned a degree in Supermarket Management. He owned and operated Sladek’s Food Pride, a grocery store in Princeton, along with Big Stop Foods, a convenience store in Minneapolis. He also owned and operated Tom Cat Sprinkler and Hydro-Seed, a landscaping and lawn services company in Kalispell. He loved making coffee in the morning as he read the Bible and Jesus Always. Thomas lived in Montana the past 17 years and just recently moved back to Minnesota to be closer to his brothers for hunting and fishing. He loved scuba diving in Hawaii and Mexico with his kids and son-in-law. He loved spending time at the end of his dock with his dog. That was his happy place that reminded him of On Golden Pond. He named his dog Shnikes, which came from his favorite movie Tommy Boy. As much as he loved the outdoors, he loved spending time with his family most.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sally (Peterson) Sladek.
Thomas is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Neil Clay of Tampa, FL; son, Brandon Sladek of Bozeman, MT; former spouse, Sherri Lyn (Overfield) Sladek of Tampa, FL; father and step-mother, Donald and Arlene Sladek of Buffalo; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald (Chavonne) Sladek of Rosamond, CA, Daniel (Judy) Sladek of Garrison, Scott (Connie) Sladek of Kalispell, MT; one sister, Julie Clarke of Aurora, CO; step-brother and step-sister-in-law, David (Shelly) Calof of Buffalo; half-sister, Jeanne Alegria of Tucson, AZ; and many other special relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
Funeral service began at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin, MN. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. His family held a Celebration of Life gathering after the service. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.