Obituary for Thomas J. Gisel

Thomas James Gisel, age 53, of Chaska, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at home after a brief illness.
Tom was born on August 27, 1968 in New Jersey and lovingly adopted by Jim and Elaine Gisel. He grew up skiing, playing football and hockey, raced BMX and mountain bikes, and spent many summer weekends boating and camping with his family. Tom graduated from Woodbury Senior High School in 1987 and Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1996. On May 31st, 1997, he married Erica Weiss, and they settled in Chaska, where they raised their children, Carson and Rafe. Tom took great pride in being a part of his children’s activities. He spent many years coaching Rafe in youth football and hockey, and he skated with Carson in the Daddy Daughter program at the Chaska Figure Skating Club’s Annual Ice Show for many years. He also loved sharing his passion for boating, mountain biking, hunting and sport shooting with his family. Taken too soon, he will be deeply missed.
Tom is survived by his wife, Erica; daughter, Carson; son, Rafe Gisel of Chaska; mother, Elaine Gisel of Cottage Grove; brother-in-law, Andy Weiss; nephew, Chase Weiss, of Stevens Point, WI, as well as uncles and cousins. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Gisel, and his father, James Gisel.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Saturday, January 15, 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
