Obituary for Thomas J. Herrgott

Thomas J. Herrgott earned his angel wings on May 29, 2022. He passed away at home after his battle with cancer.
Tom was born October 20, 1950. His whole life prepared him for what he would do later in life. As a child, he was a cowboy with his six shooter looking to ensure law and order. He had a homemade jail where he could lock up criminals.
A sense of service and family was very important to Tom. Tom volunteered for the U.S. Army. In 1972 while stationed in Ethiopia, he married Linda Allsop.
In 1974 Tom started as a patrolman in Phoenix, AZ. He was awarded many Certificates of Recognition. These included the Medal of Lifesaving for his professional application of lifesaving techniques in 1986 and Detective of the Year in 1995. He retired in 2002.
Tom was welcomed to his heavenly home by parents Howard & Merlyn Herrgott, brother Stephan, parents-in-law Joseph & Mary Allsop, and brother-in-law George Pfaltzgraff. He is survived by wife Linda, daughters Mackenzie Field (Jason) and Brienne Peck (Jeff), grandsons Bryson and Brayden Peck. Siblings Howie (Marcia Kolmer), Charles (Hap) (Cindy), Ivy Beebe (Pete), Eva Rudolph (Tim Hennen). Sister-in-laws Marcia Herrgott, Buffy Pfaltzgraff, brother-in-law Joe Allsop, Jr (Cindy), and his faithful companions, Ziva and Katie.
A Celebration of Life will be August 27 in Arizona.
Memories can be shared at