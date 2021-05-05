Obituary for Thomas J. Lannon

Thomas J. Lannon, age 76, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly due to complications during hip surgery, at VA Hospital.
A visitation was held on Monday, May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake and on Tuesday, May 4, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Guests also joined the mass by visiting stmichael-pl.org and click on the live stream tab. Father Tom Walker presided. Interment was at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, military honors were provided by the Prior Lake VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.
Thomas James was born on July 31, 1944, in Shakopee, to John and Mary Ellen Nellie (Hickey) Lannon. He grew up in Prior Lake, with brothers John, Robert, Richard, and Martin.
Tom participated in high school football, baseball, and basketball, and graduated from Prior Lake in 1962. He furthered his education at the University of St. Thomas, before enlisting into the United States Marine Corps. Tom graduated from Mankato State University, with an accounting degree. He spent the next 25 plus years serving Scott County as a county auditor.
Tom married Mary Wacker on January 31, 1981. They settled down in Prior Lake and were blessed with three daughters. As a family, they enjoyed road trips seeing family and going to the cabin. Tom was active in his daughters lives, with greatest joy becoming a grandpa and great grandpa. A fixture of Prior Lake, Tom was active in the American Legion, serving in many positions. He enjoyed polka music, playing cards, and being surrounded by family.
Forever loved by daughters, Rachael (Rob) Bossley, Erin (Tom) Barthel, Kimberly (Ryan) Otto; grandchildren, Mercedes (Jake) Abrahamson, Sophia Bossley, Sage Bossley, Lillie Barthel, Theo Barthel; great grandchildren, Genevieve Daczyk, Aubrielle Abrahamson; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Lannon; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by wife, Mary; parents, John and Nellie; brothers, Jack (Mardella), Dick (Frances and Rita), Marty and Bobby.
