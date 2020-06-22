Obituary for Thomas K. Nelson

Thomas Karl Nelson, age 72, of Carver, formerly of Shakopee, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date.
Thomas was born September 28, 1947 in Minneapolis to Karl and Gertrude (Thompson) Nelson, one of two sons. Thomas was born and raised in Minneapolis and was employed for over 40 years at CertainTeed in Shakopee as an electrician; retiring in 2018. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Shakopee and enjoyed fishing, golfing and the outdoors. He was a very social, generous and kind soul. He truly loved spending time with the grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.Survivors include his fiancee’, Carolyn Cronin of Carver; stepdaughters, Kari (Andy) Lano of Chaska, Kelly (Nick Ries) Raddatz of Gaylord; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren; niece, Risa Sachs.
