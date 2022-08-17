Obituary for Thomas M. Westerholm

Thomas Mark Westerholm, age 66, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home.
A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2 to 6 p.m. at his home in Chaska.
Thomas was born on January 2, 1956 in Edina, to Carl and Rose (Loncorich) Westerholm, one of four children. He graduated from Lindbergh High School in Hopkins. On October 10, 1980 he married Kristine Keith in Minneapolis. They had 3 children. He and Kristine were residents of Chaska since 1982. He was employed at Cardinal I.G. in St. Louis Park, for over 20 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, scrapping and the outdoors. His wife died in June of 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kristine.
Survivors include children, Susan (Eric) Mahnke of Chaska, Thomas (Amelia) Westerholm of Chaska, William (Cheryl Madden) Westerholm of Chaska; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Aliyah, Blair, Tucker, Matthew and Parker; siblings, Patricia Westerholm, Rick (Beth) Westerholm, Paulette (Jim) Moss; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.