Obituary for Thomas N. Tamasi

Thomas N. Tamasi, "Tom", age 79, of Savage, entered eternal life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital, in Edina.
Tom was born in Des Moines, IA, on November 21, 1942, the son of Nicholas and Ione (Garrett) Tamasi. He married Phyllis Monk on October 18, 1969, in Ruthven, IA. He worked for over 30 years as an accountant at Continental Lift Truck in Jordan.
Tom was very involved at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir and played organ/piano. He was active in community theatre, the youth soccer association and also coached his sons teams. He enjoyed the local sports teams. His favorite past time was spending time with family, going to movies and out for breakfast.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; sons, Bryon (Alissa) and Mike; grandchildren, Olivia and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Douglas (Mary Kay).
Visitation was Thursday, January 6, from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage. Interment Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.
