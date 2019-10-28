Obituary for Thomas O. Klingelhutz

Thomas O. Klingelhutz, age 86, of Annandale, formerly of Chanhassen, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Benedict's Therapy Suites in Sartell, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 1 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale with Fr. John Meyer as Celebrant. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Ignatius Catholic Church Stained Glass Window Project. Tony, Jeffrey, Thomas, and Joshua Hoeft, Joseph, Jacob, and Jeana Klingelhutz, and MiKayla, Mark, and Kate Sanocki will serve as pallbearers. St. Ignatius Music Ministry will provide music for the service.
Thomas Othmur Klingelhutz was born August 18, 1933 in Chanhassen to Dennis and Susan (Jacques) Klingelhutz. Tom grew up in Chanhassen and attended school in Chaska, graduating with the Class of 1951. Tom honorably served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War. On October 10, 1953 Tom was united in marriage to Catherine "Kay" Bruers at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. During his time of service, Tom was stationed in Alaska, and upon his discharge, he and Kay returned home to Chanhassen. Tom's 35+ years of exceptional home building began in the Chanhassen area, where he was a partner for Hanson-Klingelhutz Construction until 1979. Tom built numerous homes and apartment complexes in the Chanhassen vicinity. In 1980, he established TomKay Builders with his wife and son, Rick. They moved to Annandale in 1987, where he and Kay made their home on Clearwater Lake, and continued building quality homes in the Annandale area. Tom remained active in home building until he retired in 2005. Tom was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale Lions Club, and the Chanhassen and Maple Lake American Legion Clubs. Never growing tired of working with his hands, when not building homes, Tom enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He had a vast knowledge of the world, a sharp mind, and a keen and dry sense of humor. His strong physical presence easily gave way to his kindhearted personality. Tom always placed others before him, and was quick to lend a hand, especially to his children and grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Vicky (Dale) Hoeft of Mayer, MN and Maria (Stephen) Sanocki of Stillwater, MN; daughter-in-law, Sally Klingelhutz of Kingsford, MI; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Myra Hensil of Edina; sister-in-law, Mary Klingelhutz of Chanhassen; and nieces, nephews, other family members, and dear friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Kay; son, Rick; parents, Dennis and Susan Klingelhutz; five sisters; and two brothers.
