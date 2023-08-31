Obituary for Thomas R. Grund Sr.

Thomas R. Grund Sr., age 58, of Prior Lake, passed away on August 27, 2023 at his home.
A Time of Gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 at Ballard Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St SE) in Prior Lake. A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 1 at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church (16150 Arcadia Ave SE) in Prior Lake, visitation time was one-hour prior to services. Pastor Chad Gilbertson presided.
Tom was born in Olivia, MN on November 19, 1964 to parents Earl and Helen Grund. Tom was one of nine children. While growing up in Olivia Tom had many different jobs around the town from mowing for the city, detasseling corn, picking rock, and working at the Olivia Liquor Store. He played football and wrestled growing up.
Tom has two sons from his previous marriage to Robyn Porath, Tom Jr. and Shawn who he is extremely proud of. Tom loved coaching his sons in sports while they were in elementary school and middle school and was their biggest cheerleader during their high school and college years. Tom was a scout leader for many years and loved sharing stories of their adventures. One of his favorite memories was being able to be with the boys when they attended Sea Base and went sailing for 7 days.
Tom married Angie Theros in 2000, and they were blessed with a daughter, Abby, in 2002. Tom loved to sing and dance with Abby when she was little, which happened every night before bedtime. Tom was also a dance dad and enjoyed being able to share those special times with Abby. He also coached her for many years in softball.
Tom loved to spend time at the cabin fishing, jet skiing, telling stories around the campfire, and teaching his kids and grandchildren how to fly a kite using a fishing rod. He enjoyed many fishing trips with his sons, brothers, brother-in-laws, and nephews where he was always searching for the elusive 20-pound northern pike. Tom was an avid Vikings, Twins, and Wild fan and made the best chili for football parties. Tom was very proud of his 1971 Camaro, which he restored with help from family and friends.
Tom worked with many different companies over the years playing vital roles in many different logistics positions. In the last two years, Tom started his own company, Precision Home Maintenance & Handyman Services which he was really enjoying getting to meet new people and help with their home projects.
Tom was diagnosed with N.A.S.H. (Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis) in 2018 and still continued to work and enjoy time with his family and friends. Unfortunately, Toms health took a turn in June which caused him to step back from his business.
Tom will forever be missed and loved by his wife of almost 23 years, Angie; sons, Tom Jr. (Pam) Grund, Shawn (Natalie) Grund and daughter, Abby Grund; loving grandchildren, Lucy, Nora, and Lily; siblings, Gloria Schemel, Pat (Jim) Johnson, Peg (Bob) Gilchrist, Gary (Penny) Grund, Deb (Vance) Meyer, Mike (Jen) Grund, and Jeff Grund and Nicole Deserly Monnens; and many more wonderful family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Helen Grund; brother, Greg Grund; brother-in-law, Wayne Schemel.
Many thanks to St. Croix Hospice for the amazing care they gave to Tom over the last month. We would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Southdale Hospital and Burnsville Ridges Hospital for their compassionate care.
