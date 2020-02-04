Obituary for Thomas R. Remick

Thomas Robert Remick, age 78, of Carver, formerly of Bloomington, died peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 14, 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 412 W. 4th St., Carver, with Father Bill Deziel presiding. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Friday. The inurnment will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Carver. Memorials are preferred to Auburn Manor or American Cancer Society:
Tom was born November 22, 1941 in Appleton, WI, to Carl and Eileen (Leithen) Remick, one of three children. He graduated from Premontre High School in Green Bay, WI in 1959 and then graduated from the College of St. Norberts in DePere, WI in 1964. He graduated from Law School at Chicago Kent in Chicago, IL in 1972. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In 1971 he married Rosemary Gryzwa and they had two children. He worked at Winston and Strawn Law Firm in Chicago until 1976 when they moved to Minneapolis. He has been a resident of Bloomington since 1986 (34 years) and was employed as a lawyer at Pillsbury Corp until 1995 when he began working at The Sholl Group until his retirement.
He loved playing bridge, cribbage, fishing, and spending time at Lake Vermilion. He was an avid reader of history and the civil war and enjoyed attending plays and the theatre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Carl and nephew, Alex Polinski.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rosemary; children, Allyson (Jason) Bryan of Kalispell, MT, Bill (Kristie) Remick of Chaska; five grandchildren, Adele and Fiona Bryan, Jordyn, Dylan and Kamryn Remick; sister, Kathy (Jim) Polinski of Milwaukee, WI; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.