Obituary for Thomas “Rusty” James Berg

Thomas “Rusty” James Berg, 68, of Mt. Airy, Maryland, passed away at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born November 10, 1951 in Shakopee, Minnesota, he was the son of Phyllis La Verne Peterson Berg (Osceola, WI), and the late James Gustaf Berg. He was the loving husband of Marie Berg.
Rusty worked as a traveling construction superintendent and built numerous national chain food and retail stores. In the 1970s, he served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Snelling in Minnesota and Schofield Barracks Army Base in Hawaii. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, as well as gardener who loved tending his flowering backyard. Rusty was a man of faith, and many family and friends were blessed to see God’s workings in his life.
Besides his wife and mother, Rusty is survived by his two sons, Brad Berg (New Prague, MN; Sara) and Jake Berg (Montgomery, MN; Rachel) and five grandchildren Kali (16), Jaydan (12), Kalyne (10), Hanna (5), and Nora (1-1/2); Brad and Jake’s mother, Dawn Berg (New Prague); stepson Sean and stepdaughter Teresa; brother Terry Joel Berg (Lindstrom, MN); sister Antonia Berg Felix, Farmington, MN; Stanford); Aunt Sandy Berg Brenhaug; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved dog and parrot.
The family will be holding a private memorial gathering. Remembrances and messages to the family are welcomed on Rusty’s Caring Bridge site at https://www.caringbridge.org/public/tomrustyberg