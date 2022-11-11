Obituary for Thomas "Tom" Brennan

Thomas "Tom" Brennan, a long-time resident of Savage, was born in Richfield, MN to Robert John Brennan and Lee Marie (Kraemer) Brennan. Tom died suddenly at home on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 63 years of age.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with closing words at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S Marschall Rd., Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by the family in Toms memory.
Throughout life, Tom fulfilled his philosophy that, some is good, more is better, too much is just right.
Following his high school graduation, Tom furthered his education at Winona State University. While attending a party Tom was introduced to fellow student Cheryl Bailey. Uninterested in the party and wanting to leave, Cheryl was offered a ride home by Tom. His sense of humor and charisma immediately caught Cheryls attention!
Their relationship was filled with laughter, misadventures, and the occasional prank by Tom. After a few years of dating and one fake proposal later (complete with one a single red rose and eleven cut stems), Tom eventually got serious. He proposed at Christmas, and they were united in marriage on May 12, 1984. Soon after the young couple settled in Savage and Tom began his career.
Tom enjoyed a reputation as a geek or tech nerd. Involved in IT for most of his career and employed by Emerson Electric, formerly Rosemount Industries, at the time of his death, Tom was relied upon by many for his expertise in many aspects of technology. He was tech support or the help desk guy for many family members and friends.
Moving to Savage began an important chapter in Toms life. When a new road was being constructed near their home, Tom was inspired to engage in his civic duties. What could easily be a passing interest turned into something more!
Serving as a Savage City Council Member (1996-2002) and then as Mayor (2002-2007), Tom truly had a vision for the small town of Savage. Tom will be remembered by many for his strong community involvement. He was instrumental in driving or supporting projects and initiatives that have resulted in the vibrant community that Savage now is. He worked tirelessly to revitalize Dan Patch Days, helped with the expansion of Metro Transit to the Savage area, established the Savage Farmers Market and so much more.
One of Toms favorite annual activities was Dan Patch Days. For over three decades, Tom served in many roles on the committee, along with others often doing the behind the scenes work that makes Dan Patch successful. Also active in the Dan Patch Historical Society, Tom was keenly interested in local, national, military, and world history. He was well read on many historical topics as well as on significant figures.
Tom has also served as president of the Dan Patch Historical Society (2016-current), was a founding member and the first president of the Savage Crime Prevention Association and helped the Savage Police Department create a K9 Unit. No matter the project, big or small, Tom had the right personality to calm anxious minds and get the work done.
In his free time and when not helping others, Tom loved grilling and smoking vast quantities of meat and other treats on his Big Green Egg. He loved being outdoors with his ever-present cocker spaniel companions. Tom never met a dog that he didnt love or that didnt love him back. Along with Cheryl, he trained his beloved dogs for therapy and frequently visited St. Gertrudes in Shakopee. Tom was a devoted husband, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cheryl Bailey Brennan; siblings, Patricia Lee Brennan Franko (John), Kathleen Marie Brennan Anderson (Bill), Robert John Brennan (Katherine), and half-sister, Kelly Brennan McRoberts, and many valued family members, friends, and colleagues. Tom was predeceased by his parents and sister, Jeanne Marie Van Nurden.