Obituary for Thomas V. Boncher

Thomas Vincent Boncher, age 74, of Jordan entered eternal life unexpectedly on August 8, 2023, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Thom was born on December 9, 1948 to Michael and Vivien (Navarre) in Two Rivers, WI. He attended Catholic school through eighth grade and graduated from Washington High School in 1967. He went on to graduate from Layton School of Arts with a BFA in graphic design in 1971.
It was on a blind date in the fall of 1977 that he met his future wife, Sandra Nordberg. They were married on July 29, 1978. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Thomas and Paul and eventually two grandchildren, Evan and Alannah.
Thom’s professional career included employment at Graco, Microprecision, Wagner Spray Tech, Century Manufacturing, Barnes & Noble and Continental Machines.
He loved family, especially family trips, car shows, football (the Green Bay Packers in particular) legion baseball games, town ball, going to the cabin and visiting friends at Maynards. You could also catch him at many JHS volleyball and basketball games.
As a Jordan City Council member for four years, he spent an inordinate amount of time reading the informational packets. He gave 110% to his constituents during his tenure in public office.
For many years he wrote a bi-weekly commentary for the Jordan Independent. He also published three short story books and recently informed his family that he had another book “in the hopper”. He loved the Railcam in Fort Madison, Iowa and enjoyed chatting with his fellow “train lovers”. He could tell the funniest stories from his childhood, like the time Tim got his head stuck in the steering wheel of the family car. He had an amazing memory for detail, events, and people and could remember what he was wearing on a particular day at an event. He was one of Minnesota’s first recipients of a cochlear implant, and was also a cancer survivor.
Thom’s strong faith legacy included regular Mass attendance. It was important for him to set an example for his kids, grands, and future grands to come. He also espoused giving thanks in public, eating areas and restaurants.
As Thom loved the song “Happy Organ” the boys are devising a set up to play it at the luncheon. It was one of the first things he heard after the implant. He wanted to make everyone happy, not sad!
Thom is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Tom (Jill) and Paul; grandchildren, Evan and Alannah; brothers, Mike (Kathy Albers) and Tim (Kay) nephew, T.J.; nieces, Jessica and Nicole, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Vivien and sister, Mary Ellen Easton.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan with a visitation two hours prior at the church. A Luncheon will follow the Mass in the church basement with a private family burial at a later date.
Arrangements are with the
Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan.