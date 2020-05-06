Obituary for Thomas W. Ahrenholz

Thomas “TomCat” Wayne Ahrenholz, age 62, of Prior Lake, passed away from ALS while surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Willmar, MN. Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 First St. West, Jordan, MN 55352.
On July 3, 1957 Tom was born to parents Harold and Edith (Berghuis) Ahrenholz in Willmar. He was one of three children.
Following his graduation from Willmar High School, Tom entered the workforce. He was proud to be a Union #322 carpenter for 32 years at Braxton-Hancock where he earned the nickname “American Snapper.”
One of Tom’s many talents was his ability to recall events. Given any date, he could recount significant events to the greatest detail, as well as including where he was, where he was working and what the weather had been.
He was an avid music fan and was well-versed in the history of many bands, but Neil Young and The Grateful Dead were his favorites.
He possessed a quick wit and remembered every joke he heard. His ambition was to bring joy to people through humor and sarcasm. This was evidenced by the fact you could never cross paths with Tom without getting an earful of “Catisms”…“Don’t get smart, stay the way you are!”
Tom will be held tightly in the hearts of many, including but not limited to: his mother, Edith of Willmar; wife, Tracy of Prior Lake; daughter, McKenzie Anderson of Savage and her children, Madisson, Jeremiah, and Maxwell; sister, Pat (Mike) Dahlseid of Pennock; brother, Mark (Chari) Ahrenholz of Clear Lake; and his extended family at The Pointe in Prior Lake.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Harold.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
served the Ahrenholz family.