Obituary for Thor H. Johansen

Thor H. Johansen, born June 2, 1929 Tønsberg, Norway, died peacefully June 25, 2021, Savage.
Thor and his twin brother Roar were born to Agnes and Otto Johansen and grew up in Tønsberg, Norway. During his adolescent years he did his best to make trouble for the occupying Nazi soldiers. Thor went on to become a world class flatwater kayak athlete, winning many races throughout Scandinavia and participating in the 1952 Olympic games in Helsinki.
He immigrated to the United States in 1958 where he worked in New York City as a mechanical engineer in the pulp and paper industry. During his career he held several patents and was able to travel throughout the world. In 1973 the family moved to Minnesota where they enjoyed their home on Prior Lake. In retirement, Thor and his wife embarked on an adventure, spending three years sailing the Caribbean islands on their sailboat Thorann.
In recent years, Thor looked forward to spending winter months in Fort Meyers Beach, FL with his wife Anne and to a weekly round of golf with his buddies.
Thor is survived by Anne (Hovland), his wife of 60 years. He leaves his son, Geir (Susan); son, Dag; daughter Kristine (Drew); grandchildren, Maija, Syver, Calvin, Lucy, and Sofie.
Memorials preferred to Vesterheim Norwegian-American museum (Vesterheim.org). A celebration of life gathering will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday July 19 at the Lakefront Park Pavilion, 5000 Kop Parkway, Prior Lake.