Obituary for Timothy A. Dols

Timothy Alan Dols, age 61, of Waconia, formerly of Carver, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his residence.
A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at a later date.
Tim was born on October 21, 1958 in Shakopee, to Robert and Darlene (Daniels) Dols, one of five children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1977. On October 28, 1989 he married Christine Verch at St. Johns Lutheran in Young America. They had three children. He had been employed as a truck driver for Koepp Farms for the past three years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends. He had been a residence of Waconia for the past two years.
Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Christine (2014), parents, Robert and Darlene, brother, Michael Dols.
Survivors include his children, Stacia (Tyler) Boyum of Cologne, Mitchell (girlfriend, Sokmearn) Dols of Waconia, Karissa Dols of Waconia; siblings, Paul (Cathie) Dols of Lester Prairie, Brian (Colleen) Dols of Belle Plaine, Laura (Steve) Estle of Colorado; other relatives and friends.
