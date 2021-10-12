Obituary for Timothy J. Wartman

Timothy John Wartman, age 61, of St. Bonifacius, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis.
Memorial Service was held on Sunday, October 10, 3 p.m. at Freshwater Church, 138 West First Street, Waconia, Pastor John Braland officiated. The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Tim was born May 27, 1960 in Shakopee, the oldest of four sons to Richard and Barbara (Sauerbrey) Wartman. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1978. He was employed as a self-employed carpenter and also was employed at Klingelhutz Construction and Ken’s Bait for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman – hunting, fishing and trapping. He was also an avid gardener and food plot tender. More importantly, Tim was a very active member of N.A., where he provided service work throughout the N.A. community and helped many people recover from their addictions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara Wartman.
Survivors include his fiancée’, Cindy Barclay of St. Bonifacius; brothers, Thomas (Bonita Carlson) Wartman of Glenwood, John (Lori) Wartman of Waconia, James (Jennifer) Wartman of Henderson; nieces and nephew, Carly, Grace, Judson and Althea; Cindy’s children, Travis (Savannah) Barclay, Dustin Barclay, Nathan Barclay; grandchildren, Owen and Gabriel; his loyal dog, Jackson; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
