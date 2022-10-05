Obituary for Timothy P. Browne

Timothy Peter Browne, age 72, died on September 28, 2022. A husband, father, marketer, athlete, business owner, author, coach, publisher and sailor,
Tim is preceded in death by parents William J. and Vera Ann Browne.
He is survived by wife, Colleen; son, John; brothers, Thomas (Sheila), Peter (Michelle), Robert (Carol), William; sisters, Patricia Greenless (Michael) and Margaret Sveum (Randy) and fourteen nieces and nephews.
Tim set out to follow in parents’ footsteps, his father William, a high school and St. Johns University basketball star and player/coach in golf, and mother Vera, a champion of English language and writing. Tim was a Fortune 100 corporate marketing director, large advertising agency account manager and marketing agency founder as an innovation leader who spent five decades driving sales growth across industries ranging from consumer packaged goods, to banking, to retailers, to automotive, to pay/cable TV, to motorsports, to sailing. He was a Hall of Fame athlete, worked on Madison Avenue (NYC), helped found two Catholic schools, scored five touchdowns in a game, published a children’s book, earned a Big Ten athletic scholarship, raced a sailboat across Lake Superior, a supporting actor in a Hollywood movie, founded his own marketing agency, football coach, active church member and university-level marketing professor.
Tim was a graduate of Winona Cotter High School where he was a nine-time three-sport letter winner, a two-time All-Regional basketball player, WCCO’s All-Star Basketball Team of Week, a catcher on Cotter’s Minnesota State High School Tournament team (in baseball, played every opposition except pitcher), and in football, received Minnesota High School all-state football honors and was Cotter’s Most Valuable Player. Was an inaugural member of Cotter High School Sports Hall of Fame. Prior to Cotter, a member of Winona’s 1964 Minnesota VFW State Champion baseball team and Winona’s American Legion Baseball team. Tim played football for University of Minnesota Gophers (1968-71), graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communications. His Delta Tau Delta Fraternity team won University Intramural Basketball Championships and was a supporting actor in Neil Simon’s Academy Award winning movie, The Heartbreak Kid.
In advising over 50 clients, non-profits and schools in his marketing career, Tim held advertising and marketing executive positions with Colle+McVoy (Minneapolis), Young & Rubicam Advertising (Detroit), Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising (New York City), John Ryan Company (Minneapolis) and Johnson Grossfield (Minneapolis), and on corporate side, was a sales/marketing director at Time Warner’s Home Box Office (New York City) and InBev/Anheuser Busch (St. Louis). While at HBO, he helped set new standards in cable industry on pay TV and cable TV subscriber acquisition, retention and promotions. As a true marketer, he helped grow sales for clients SC Johnson, Toyota, Kroger, Kellogg’s, Polaris, Chrysler, Yamaha and Walt Disney. Always a “student of the game,” he “cut his teeth” in the Chrysler and Toyota car dealership advertising business, that taught him to always provide the highest return on investment on a client’s promotions/advertising programs. His marketing specialties were marketing management, sports sponsorships, media buying, television, automotive and motorsports advertising and motion picture and promotional tie-in partnerships. He was known for taking an idea and seeing it come to life on an advertising, promotion or event program.
With wife Colleen, founded Browne+Browne Marketing in 1987 that became a leader in retail, banking, automotive and motorsports media and marketing, serving clients like Wells Fargo, Dodge, Walman Optical, BankAmerica, Nestle Purina, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle and the Inland Lake Yachting Association. The firm created a niche in managing sponsorship and publicity for competitive sailing regattas throughout the country for events of sailboats, windsurfing and snowkiting. He had a special talent of developing corporate promotions involving sports teams, athletes, personalities, motion pictures and sailing regattas. He was also a champion sailor, having competed in multiple U.S. inland lake, Great Lakes, east coast and offshore sailing competitions and sailed throughout the Bahamas and West Indies. In 1977, his team won the Trans Superior Sailboat Race. As an A-Scow fleet member of the Minnetonka Yacht Club, he found his new competitive sport (sailing) and later as a hobby and passion, after being introduced to sailing by his fraternity brothers from Lake Minnetonka. He has authored a document entitled “The 150 History of Yacht Racing in the Twin Cities.”
Tim was a football coach at Providence Academy (Maple Grove), helping team to a conference championship in 2010. Attended University of St. Thomas Opus Graduate School of Business and later became an adjunct marketing professor there teaching MBA-Level Marketing Management, was a board member at Ave Maria Academy, Minnesota Marketing Association and University of Minnesota M Club, where he co-founded the Gopher Sports Hall of Fame. He had done pro bono work for U.S. Open Golf Championship, NCAA Final Four, Minnesota Transportation Museum and Super Bowl XXVI. He enjoyed boating, competitive yacht racing, theatre, Gopher football, golf, and historical research on his Browne family and yacht racing in Minnesota.