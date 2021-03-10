Obituary for Timothy R. Orf

Timothy Roger “Tim” Orf, age 59, of Montrose, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his home.
Tim was born on July 8, 1961 in St. Paul, the son of Roger and Jean (Olson) Orf. He worked as a CNC operator for 30 years, most currently for Landscape Structures in Delano.
Spending time on Fish Lake was Tim’s favorite spot to be and fishing was his biggest hobby. Tim had a knack for catching all the fish, no matter where he was sitting or who he was with. He loved fishing with his family and creating memorable fish fries with his secret batter recipe. Tim was also a huge Minnesota Vikings fan. He was a social person and had a generous and selfless spirit. Tim was a practical jokester around his family and will be missed by so many. He was so proud of his daughter, Savanna and he shined whenever she was around.
He is survived by his daughter, Savanna; parents, Roger and Jean; sisters, Kristine Orf-Carlson and Kari (Kevin) Johnson.
Visitation was on Tuesday, March 9 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3:30 p.m. all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating was Pastor Alan Naumann. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Angel Foundation in memory of Tim.
