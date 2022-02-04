Obituary for Timothy Speltz

Timothy “Tim” Speltz, age 53, of Prior Lake, formerly of Winona, passed away on January 31, 2022.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, February 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake and one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 11, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom walker will preside. Military honors will be provided by the VFW Prior Lake Honor Guard. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held in Winona, at a future date.
Tim was born on February 1, 1968, in Winona, the son of Arthur and Jeanette (Wineski) Speltz. He married Angela Bahnsen April 27, 1996. Tim graduated from Winona Cotter High School in 1986. He entered the United States Air Force in 1987. Upon discharged, he attended Winona Technical College graduating in Aviation Mechanics. Tim has been employed at Emerson/Control Products since 2003.
Forever loved by wife, Angela; sons, Jack, Nicholas, Adam; parents, Arthur and Jeanette; siblings, Nancy Speltz, Matthew (Kristi) Speltz, Anthony (Rebecca) Speltz; in-laws, nieces, nephews; many relatives and friends.
