Obituary for Tobias J. Saxon

Tobias J. “Toby” Saxon, age 58, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home.
Toby was born on May 8, 1963 in Carrollton, GA the son of Kenneth and Sandra (Awtrey) Saxon. He married Kim Marie (Mechtel) on June 21, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV.
Toby worked for the City of Chaska for 19 years, starting in the water/sewer department. He then transferred to the electric department and proudly became the Electric Director for the city. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, playing golf and going for walks in the woods. Toby loved personalizing his ever-changing vehicles and always had a good joke or story to tell. He appreciated the time spent with his family and friends and the memories made.
Toby is survived by his loving wife, Kim; daughters, Lindsey (Teresa O’Neill), Allie and Cassie; mother, Sandra; brother David (Teri); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation will also be on Friday, October 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E. 4th St., Chaska.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee,
