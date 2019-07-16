Obituary for Todd L. McGillick

Todd Lawrence McGillick, resident of Carver, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was a graduate of South Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and achieved his Doctor of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington. Todd owned and operated his own business, Wellness 1st Chiropractic, from 1988 until 2019. He was a consummate teacher, mentor, and steadfast follower of Jesus Christ. The example he set for his family of persevering in the face of a challenge and always loving the Lord will forever endure with his four children. A committed medical professional, Todd blessed the lives of countless patients for over 30 years. He taught his children how to read and write, ride a bicycle, drive a car, play tennis, and swim; selflessly and lovingly establishing the skills and talents of his children to enable their continued success in both their professional and personal lives. Todd set an incredible example of what it meant to be a father and husband for which his entire family will be eternally grateful. He was married to his wife, Kelly, for 30 years.
Todd is survived by his wife, Kelly McGillick; his sons, Alex (Osa) McGillick, Mitchell (Hannah) McGillick, Jacob McGillick; daughter, Cassidy McGillick; one granddaughter, Ansley McGillick and his two brothers, Tim (Carol) McGillick, and Tracy McGillick. His parents, Terrance and Audrey McGillick, preceded him in death.
Todd requested his body be donated to the University of Minnesota to support the training of future physicians, surgeons, and nurses with the development of new medical procedures and treatments.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later time. Remembrances and contributions may be made in the form desired by friends and family. He was 58.