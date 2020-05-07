Obituary for Todd LaFond

Todd LaFond, age 57, beloved son of Arthur and Ione LaFond, passed away peacefully at his home in Wills Point, TX on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Born on July 8, 1962, Todd was one of four boys. Growing up in Prior Lake, Todd had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and spending quality time on the water. He spent as much time as possible at the lake. His visits to Minnesota always involved weeks of fun-loving boating, jet skiing, and BBQs. These times will always be cherished by his family.
Todd was diagnosed with colon cancer early 2019. Throughout his treatments, he remained filled with hope and great courage; always focusing on what matter mosthis family and friends. No matter the moment, big or small, Todd was a constant presence in their lives. Todd had a heart filled with empathy for all. He was always there to help anyone in any way he could.
Todd is preceded in death by his brother, Michael LaFond and nephew, Brandon LaFond.
He is survived by his loving parents, Arthur and Ione LaFond; his brothers, Art LaFond and Brett LaFond; sister-in-law, Karri LaFond; nephews, Jeremy LaFond and Carson LaFond; nieces, Cherie LaFond and Madison (Jacob) Kersting and great-nephew, Theo Kersting.
The son who gave us unconditional love, we love you beyond measure. Love you bunches, Todd.