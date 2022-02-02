Obituary for Todd Norton

Todd Norton, age 59, of Lakeville, passed unexpectedly, at his home on Monday, January 24, 2022. He was a loving husband to Kris and devoted dad to Jade, Madison, and Sabrina.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 12, starting at 6 p.m., with brief words at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Minnesota Wild game starting at 7 p.m., all at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, 2920 220th Street East, Prior Lake. Please wear jeans and Minnesota Wild apparel in honor of Todd. A private burial will take place at Spring Lake Cemetery, in Prior Lake.
Todd Randall was born on November 1, 1962, in St. Paul, to Jack Wyman and Dorothy Mae (Herman) Norton. Growing up on the bluffs of Bloomington, Todd began a lifelong passion for nature and the outdoors. He loved being surrounded by its beauty. Around his freshman year in high school, the Norton family moved to Greenberg, SC. Education was always important to Todd, and he loved learning. After graduating from Wade Academy, Todd furthered his education at the University of South Carolina. An intelligent man, Todd had a double major in Business Administration and in Marketing, with a double minor in Sociology and Psychology.
Todd married Kristen Sue Antonsen, at a private ceremony on October 11, 1990, at St. Johns Island, SC. They were blessed with three daughters, Jade, Madison, and Sabrina. These girls were his world! There wasnt anything Todd wouldnt do for them. He made sure they were all together for mealsevery day! Todd made each holiday special for his wife and daughters. As a family, they enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, hiking, and cheering on the Minnesota Wild.
Todd loved walking the dogs, gardening, classic Chevy cars, and Mother Nature. He had a big heart and welcomed anyone that needed a place to be surrounded by family. Todd was mechanically inclined and could fix or build just about anything. His favorite line and motto in life, Keep it simple, stupid!
