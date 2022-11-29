Obituary for Todd R. Anderson

Todd R. Anderson, age 58, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Todd was born August 21, 1964, to Kay Anderson of Minneapolis.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay; grandparents, Norma and Harold Stuewe; aunt and uncle, Bobbi and Terry Stuewe.
Todd is survived by his wife, Lynn; sister, Cheryl Arnold; brother, Dean Anderson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Todd had a sharp wit. He was great at making people smile and laugh. He loved rock and roll, muscle cars, and his puppies Motley and Lola.
Todd was employed at K-Mart Distribution Center in Shakopee for over 20 years; then employed as a postal carrier in Chanhassen for 10 years.
A Celebration of Life will be at his happy place, Shakopee V.F.W next Spring.
