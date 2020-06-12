Obituary for Tom Burge

Tom Burge, of Prior Lake, passed away June 9, 2020, at the age of 73. He will be missed by all who loved him.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant Street SE) in Prior Lake on Friday, June 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. with closing words and military honors at 6 p.m. Tom will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Thomas Sanford Burge was born in Minneapolis on April 10, 1947. Sanford and Eleanor Burge were so proud to introduce their son to the world. Tom enjoyed growing up with his brother, Curt. Tom’s childhood was split between Minneapolis and Kansas City. As a teenager, Tom enjoyed playing baseball. He also worked at Pearson’s Drive-In and loved eating their hamburgers.
After graduating from Roosevelt High School, Tom enlisted in the United State Army. Tom proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. He was active duty in Vietnam and was also stationed in Germany. Tom was honorably discharged from the Army.
When he returned home, Tom met the love of his life at a mutual friends party. Tom and Carole hit it off immediately, and their love grew quickly. They exchanged wedding vows at Hope Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on April 4, 1970. Tom and Carole were blessed with 50 years of marriage.
Once they started a family, they moved from Minneapolis to Prior Lake to raise their kids. They had three wonderful children, Ryan, Todd and Becky. As a family, they enjoyed spending time at Carole’s family’s cabin up north. Tom was always at his boys’ football and baseball games. They also did a lot of bowling as a family and enjoyed classic car shows.
Tom worked hard to provide a good life for his family. He was in the sales department at J. H. Larson for over 40 years. He was very good at his job and made many dear friends over the years. In retirement, Tom and Carole had more time to pursue their passion for travel. They took many trips to Branson. They also visited San Diego, Las Vegas and went on a cruise. Tom also enjoyed visiting his brother out of state. Tom and Curt took a memorable trip to the Indianapolis Speedway as Tom was a NASCAR and racing enthusiast.
Although, Tom had many interests, the most important thing in his life was his family. He especially loved being with his grandkids. Tom spoiled them with treats, ice cream and candy every chance he got. Throughout his life, Tom was a dedicated husband and father. He was also very dedicated to his recovery. Tom was sober for 25 years, and he was proud of all the hard work he had done in recovery.
In recent years, Tom’s mobility and health declined. On June 9, 2020, Tom passed away peacefully at Fairview Ridges Hospital with his family by his side. Tom was a very smart man. He had a strong integrity and high standards. His determination and will-power were something to be admired.
Tom will be remembered always by his loving wife, Carole Burge; children, Ryan (Dawn) Burge, Todd (Jennifer Kenney) Burge and Becky (Brent Fredrickson) Burge; grandkids, Victoria, London, Leighton, Taylor (Chris), Mason, Jesse, Mia and Thomas; great-granddaughter, Maren; other loving relatives and many dear friends. Tom was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Sanford & Eleanor; brother, Curt (Linda) Burge.
