Obituary for Tom Klein

Tom Klein, longtime resident of Jordan, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 67.
On February 4, 1953, Tom was born to parents Albert and Carol (Masters) Klein in Minneapolis. He was raised in Crystal, MN along with his siblings. In later years, Tom moved to Shakopee and eventually settled in Jordan. He was employed at Anchor Glass of Shakopee for over 40 years.
Tom is survived by his children, Neil Klein, Rachel Simms, Brett Klein; five grandchildren; siblings, John (JoAnn) Klein, Carol Klein; other loving relatives and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Carol.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan.