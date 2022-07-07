Obituary for Tom Panek

Tom Panek, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away on June 29, 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on April 5, 1940 to Thomas F. and Mayme (Kucina) Panek.
He graduated from New Prague High School, and earned an Associate's Degree in commercial construction.
In 1963 Tom married Jane Hentges, enjoying 38 years with her until she passed away. They welcomed their wonderful children Jean (Gary) Langdon, Mark (Pattie) Panek, and Sandra (Mike) Overstreet. Then in 2002 Tom married Naomi Cooper to add fullness to his life.
He was crazy about his family, taking great pride in the accomplishment of each of his children and grandchildren.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing. He even worked outdoors, very proudly serving a 39-year career with M.A. Mortensen.
Tom loved everything wild and outdoors: fishing, hunting, etc.
His faith in God was of utmost importance to him. He faithfully took his family to church each week, and served as an Usher.
Survived by wife, Naomi; children, Jean (Gary) Langdon, Mark (Pattie) Panek, Sandra (Mike) Overstreet, John Culpepper, Dan (Pam) Culpepper, Jennifer (Dan) Vick; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grands.
Preceding him in death are wife, Jane; parents, Thomas and Mayme Panek; brother, Clayton Panek.
Celebration of Life services were held 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Friendship Church Prior Lake with a visitation held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to services.
View full obituary at