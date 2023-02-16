Obituary for Tom "Push" Pushcar

Carl Thomas Pushcar “Tom,” age 74, died at his home in Prior Lake, on February 10, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death and passed away peacefully after battling a long illness.
Liturgy of the Word was held for Tom at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 16 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake) Beth Prendi presided. A time of gathering was held one hour prior to liturgy. Memorials are preferred and will be donated in Tom’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Tom was born in Biwabik to Carl and Phyllis Pushcar on September 29, 1948. He graduated from the Biwabik High School in 1966 and then attended the Duluth Area Institute of Technology to become a graphic designer. He married Vicki George of Kulm, North Dakota, in September of 1973 and together they had two sons.
Tom was a very talented and creative man. Not only did he work for years as a graphic designer, but he also owned his own design and photography business and later managed a bait and tackle store.
Tom had a special place in his heart for Biwabik and always called it his hometown. He was passionate about his family and took great pride in his two sons. He was an avid reader and spent hours researching and communicating with other men who were interested in his father’s WWII fighter pilot group. He took a very special interest in his brother Jerry’s solo canoe adventure from New Orleans to Nome and the publishing of the book documenting it. Tom had a great sense of humor and exhibited great loyalty to his family and friends.
Tom will forever remain in the hearts that loved him most, his wife, Vicki; sons, Sam and Nick; brother, Jerry of Nome, Alaska; sister, Terry (Abe) Mathews; sister-in-law, Pat Kaiser of Buchanan, North Dakota; nephews, Zac and Jed Pushcar, Abe (Melanie) and Ben (Dianne) Mathews, and Shane (Amy) and Chad (Amber) Kaiser and niece and nephew, Mia and Cruz Kaiser.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Phyllis; sister, Pattijo; brothers-in-law, Doug Kaiser and Morris George.
