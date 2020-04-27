Obituary for Tony J. Tikalsky

Tony John Tikalsky, age 52, of Waconia, formerly of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Nagel Assisted Living in Waconia.
A Memorial Service is pending at this time. Information will be posted when date and time are confirmed.
Tony was born October 11, 1967 in Shakopee, to Richard and Amy (Hoaglund) Tikalsky. He was one of three children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1986. He was employed as a brick mason his entire life and worked for multiple companies.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Tikalsky of Prior Lake; parents, Richard and Amy Tikalsky of Minnetrista; brother, Troy (Erica) Tikalsky of Belle Plaine; sister, Tawnya (Cory) Langer of Forest Lake; nieces and nephew, Nicole and Taylor Tikalsky, Hailey and Kara Langer; other relatives and many friends.
