Obituary for Tony James

Tony James, age 56, an avid outdoors man and loving father, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on April 12, 2020, after a hard fought battle with ALS.
Tony was born in Waseca, MN on June 11, 1963 to Margie and Tom James. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1981 and Mankato State College in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Tony spent many years working in Insurance Sales and owned his own landscaping business. He grew up in his home state of Minnesota and then raised his children, Dylan and Abby, in Wisconsin.
Tony is survived by his loving children, his wife, and many family members.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
For updated information, please go to Bakken-young.com. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.