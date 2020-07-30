Obituary for Tony P. Schuler

Tony Peter Schuler, age 49, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Tony fought a strong fight for his family after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor on September 9, 2017.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held July 31 at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Father Robert White presiding. Due to Covid-19 the family is asking that the service be family only with a visitation one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Mass at the church. A celebration of Life for Tony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Memorial Mass will be live streamed on https://www.stvictoria.net/funeral-tony-schuler/
Tony was born on January 29, 1971 in Shakopee, to Clem and Marian (Johnson) Schuler, the youngest of five children. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, and graduated from Chaska High School in 1989. Tony married Christy Haasken on May 31, 2003 in the backyard of Christys parents home in Chaska. He attended Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount and earned a degree as an electrical lineman. He was proud to be employed at the City of Chaska for 28 years as an electrical journeyman. Tony was well known for his one-liners and being able to quote many movie lines. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, Nascar, baseball, softball and especially watching his children play soccer, golf and volleyball. His greatest joys were his children, Connor and Brooke.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Christy; children, Connor and Brooke; siblings, Rick (Cindy) Schuler of Arizona, Mike (Jean) Schuler of Hastings, Pam DuToit of Chanhassen, Lori (Greg) Wenzel of Chaska; parents-in-law, Cal and Sharon Haasken of Chaska; brothers-in-law, Chad Haasken of Carver, Nathan (Susan) Haasken of Eden Prairie; 17 nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.