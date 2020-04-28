Obituary for Tracy L. Greenwood

Tracy Lynn Greenwood, passed away on April 22, 2020, at Methodist Hospital from a brain hemorrhage. Tracy was Born September 27, 1967 in Minneapolis.
Preceded in death by her mother, Janet Stensgaard.
Survived by her husband, James W. Greenwood of Eden Prairie; daughters, Taylor Fritchley of Chaska and Abigail Fritchley of Eden Prairie and Mankato State University; father, Steven Stensgaard and spouse Rita of Eden Prairie; sister, Tanya Broten and Chris of New Hope; mother-in-law, Pamela Greenwood of Eden Prairie; brother-in-law, Bill Greenwood of Eden Prairie.
Tracy worked as a social worker for Carver County as an employment counselor, she graduated from St. Catherine University with a BASc Social Work and from Eden Prairie High School. Tracy loved her two daughters, her husband Jim, and all of her family and friends very much. She will be deeply missed.
Private service will be held at Acacia Park Cemetery on April 30, 1 p.m. Service will be live streamed worldwide at: https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries/Tracy-Greenwood/#!/PhotosVideos.
A memorial service will take place as soon as this miserable pandemic is over! That announcement is forthcoming.