Obituary for Troy C. Schmaltz

Troy Charles Schmaltz, age 34, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, September 280, at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Prior Lake. Friends and extended family are invited to live stream the funeral. Check the funeral home website for live stream information. Pastor Dan Poffenberger will preside. Troy’s siblings will act as urn bearers.
On August 12, 1986, at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, parents Chuck and Vicki (Wiseman) Schmaltz celebrated the birth of their son, Troy. He was the middle of three children. Growing up between Big Lake and Prior Lake, Troy loved the outdoors, including water skiing, wakeboarding, snowmobiling, snowboarding, hiking, fishing, motorcycling, outdoor music and hunting. He loved animals and children, and both gravitated to him. He had an amazing imagination and was always creative and fun-loving.
After graduating from Prior Lake High School in 2004, Troy met and fell in love with Liz Johnson. He was employed with Asplundh Tree Trimming in Minnesota, his love for climbing and heights led him to pursue a career as a Lineman.
He attended Northwest Lineman school in Dentin, TX graduating at the top of his class. Soon after he was offered and accepted a job with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) working in Fresno, CA.
Troy worked in California for six years, however he and Liz grew tired of being apart, so Troy made the decision to relocate to Arizona. They both enjoyed exploring every place they lived and all their wonderful travels together.
Throughout life, Troy understood the importance of family. He was fortunate to take a two-year sabbatical after leaving California to live life to its fullest, whether it was a father-son hunting trip, a spontaneous visit for his moms birthday, or his nephews first few birthdays, he always made time for family and never let physical distance prevent him from being with them.
After years of being the fun uncle, Troy and Liz greatly anticipated the birth of their first child, a son due on December 31, 2020. He looked forward to making family memories in their brand-new home.
Troy was generous, a great listener and loyal to his family and friends. An amazing person, loved by everyone he crossed paths with.
A kind and loving man, Troy is missed deeply by Liz Johnson and their baby boy; father, Chuck (Joy) Schmaltz; mother Vicki Wiseman; sister Jill Schmaltz; brother Riley Wiseman; nephew, Julian Schmaltz; grandparents Clarence (Yvonne) Schmaltz and Shirley Wiseman; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Troy is greeted in Heaven by his grandparents, Carl Wiseman, Dick and Beth Busse and cousin, Christopher Pfeifer.
