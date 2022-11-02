Obituary for Trudy A. Rozen

Trudy A. Rozen, age 65, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29.
Trudy was born on November 30, 1956 to Michael and Delores Moorehead in Mason City, IA.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Delores Moorehead and granddaughter, Madison Rozen.
Trudy is survived by husband, Michael Rozen of 47 years; her children, Chad Rozen, Amy (Dale) Reynolds, Sara Rozen, Lauren Anton; six grandchildren; also her father, Michael Moorehead; brothers; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Trudy LOVED spending time with her family. Trudy was a loving mother, wife and grandma!
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Shakopee VFW on Friday, November 18, 12 to 2 p.m.