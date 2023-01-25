Obituary for Twyla F. Muhlenhardt

Twyla Faye Muhlenhardt, age 65, of Carver, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her home.
A Celebration of Twylas Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Twyla was born on June 21, 1957, in Detroit Lakes, MN, to Donald and Faye (Anderson) Ericson, the second of four children. She graduated from High School in Anaheim, CA and has been a resident of MN for many years. She was employed as bank manager at TCF Bank in Minneapolis, for many years. She has been a resident of Carver since 2016. She enjoyed crafts, flowers, gardening and the Christmas season.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Muhlenhardt (2016); parents, Donald and Faye Ericson.
Survivors include her children, Nicole (Jay) Wanken of Rosemount, Ryan (Jessica) Reichert of Chaska, Lacey Muhlenhardt of Eden Prairie; four grandchildren, Rayna Denning, Brenna Denning, Alexa Reichert and Bryce Berkey; siblings, Ron Ericson of Plato, Tammy Ericson of Cornell, WI, Terrie Phillips of Rogers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
