Obituary for Ty T. Bartz

Ty T. Bartz, age 52, of Chaska passed away at his home on June 3, 2021. Ty was the loving father of his twin daughters, Ava and Brooklyn. He was a man with a big heart and a deep soul.
Ty was born on July 14, 1968 to Dale and Diane Bartz in Marshall, MN. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1987. Ty graduated from Mankato State University in 1991 earning a B.A. in business/communications. This was a natural fit matching his out-going, witty personality and his ability to talk to others with ease.
As a boy, Ty and the “neighborhood gang” enjoyed many adventures lasting from sunup to sundown. The adventures included riding banana bikes, playing with Matchbox cars, horsing around in Freedom Park and sneaking into the outdoor movies.
Playing sports was Ty’s passion. He loved being part of a team. He excelled in football, baseball and basketball. Ty was the starting pitcher during baseball, an avid basketball player and the starting quarterback during his senior year. Ty’s love of golf continued throughout his life. He was at home on the golf course and played every chance he could get. Ty’s first shot off the tee let any opponent know they were in for a battle. Many commented on the beauty of his swing.
Ty cherished his friendships. His greatest friendship was with his older brother, Todd. Growing up, they shared everything. Ty was often known to tag along with his brother, whether he was invited or not.
Ty valued his friendships from Marshall and college. His friends could always count on an adventure when “Bartzy” was around. Ty was always grateful for the consistent support from Pat Drown and Rhett McSweeney.
Ty thrived on ideas and creativity. He applied his college degree toward jobs in sales and advertising. Ty worked with his brother as a salesperson for Jostens. He created his own business called “Insight” with a focus on signage/advertising.
In 2004 Ty became a father. Ty loved and adored his twin daughters, Ava and Brooklyn. Ty enjoyed teaching his girls about his love for music, movies and golf. Ty was an excellent cook. His girls always looked forward to his famous, “Bartzy’s Burgers.” He enjoyed watching their dance recitals and attending numerous school activities. He cherished his role of being a dad. He instilled confidence in them, reminding them they could accomplish anything because, “Who are you? You’re the Bartz Girls!” Ty was always proud of his girls.
Ty will be deeply missed by all. Ty is survived by his daughters, Ava and Brooklyn; his mother, Diane; Betsy Bartz, mother of their children; sister-in-law, Kim Bartz and family; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ty was preceded in death by his father, Dale; brother and best friend, Todd; very close friend, Joe Ladwig and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements were made through Bertas Funeral Home in Chaska. A private service will be held at a later date. If you wish to provide a memorial, please consider Ava and Brooklyn Bartz Education Fund at https://gofund.me/11eb0d8f.