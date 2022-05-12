Obituary for Tyler Michael Howie Ross

Tyler Michael Howie Ross, age 32, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly May 5, 2022.
All services were held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. A visitation was held on May 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on May 12, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Guests may join the mass via live streaming at stmichael-pl.org. Interment at
St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Tyler Michael Howie Ross was born on November 18, 1989, in Burnsville to parents Thomas Howie and Deborah Ross. He grew up in Prior Lake, where Tyler loved sports, fishing, hunting, snowboarding/tubing and playing with his older brother TJ. The greatest gift in Tyler’s life was the birth of his daughter, Jemma. He relished the times spent with her, boating, fishing, playing outside, making snowmen and chocolate ice cream.
Most of his career, Tyler worked as a laser operator for Quality Tools. In his free time, Tyler enjoyed working on cars, barbecuing, playing cards, and board games and was a loyal supporter of the Minnesota teams. His mission was always to put others' needs first, before his own. A great sense of humor, Tyler had this contagious smile and laugh.
Tyler is forever loved by daughter, Jemma; mother, Debbie (Tim Coen) Ross-Coen; father, Tom (Kelly) Howie; brother, TJ Howie Ross; grandmother, Pat Ross; step siblings, Jasmine and Jessica Wagener, Chris (Liz Minne) Coen, Andy Coen, Trevor (Heather) Coen, Margo (Lucas) Johnson; many other relatives and friends. Meeting him in Heaven are grandparents, James Ross, Sharian Howie, Thomas Howie and many other loving relatives.
