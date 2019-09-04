Obituary for Urban H. Fritz Jr.

Urban "Spinner" Herman Fritz Jr., age 89, of Chaska, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The urnbearer will be Brian Peterson and the honorary urnbearers will be Simon Fritz, Nicholas Fritz, Tony Swenson and Jack Fritz. There will be a private inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred to Guardian Angels Catholic Church or the Alzheimers Association.
Urban was born May 11, 1930 in Cologne, to Urban Sr. and Alice (Wittsack) Fritz, the oldest of four children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernards Catholic Church, Cologne and graduated form Central High School, Norwood-Young American, the class of 1948. He attended the Moler Barber College and then honorably served his country in the United States Navy form 1951- 1955. On November 27, 1951 he married Kathleen Siegle at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Carver. They had eight children.
Urban was owner of Fritz Barber Shop in Chaska from 1955 to 1977. He then was maintenance mechanic at Hennepin County Vo-Tech and retired after 18 years. He was a member of the Chaska VFW, the Shakopee Knights of Columbus and Guardian Angels Catholic Church. He was known for fixing anything and invented the reduce, re-use, and recycle process. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, raising chickens, dancing every Sunday, his jelly beans and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; daughter, Mary Jo Moore; grandchildren, Katie and Mitchell Fritz, brother, Joseph Fritz.
Survivors include his loving wife Kathy; sons, Allan Fritz of Jordan, Gary (Judy) Fritz of Minnetrista; daughters, Karen (Jim) Peterson of Rochester, Cindy Fritz of Van Buran, Ark, Paula (Rob) Goltz of Victoria, LuAnn (Bruce) Swenson of Waconia; daughter-in-law, Patti Fritz of Shakopee; son-in-law, Tim Moore of Bryan, TX; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; brother, Ron (Bonnie) Fritz of Victoria; sister, Lorna Hendricks of Detroit, MI; sister-in-law, Mary Fritz of Maple Grove; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.