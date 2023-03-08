Obituary for Valentine H. Theis

Valentine H. Theis, "Val", age 89, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home.
Val was born in Shakopee, on October 23, 1933, the son of Alois and Rosanna (Breeggemann) Theis. Val met the love of his life, Kathy Wacker at the Chaska Ballroom. They were joined in marriage on June 9, 1956 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Shakopee. Their marriage was blessed with eleven children.
Val loved farming and construction work. In his younger years, he was a very good baseball player, and still enjoyed watching the MN Twins. He was a true MN hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed playing cards-especially Sheepshead, and gardening.
Val was very religious and a strong Catholic. He helped build the Parish Center at Marystown Catholic Church, and for 37 years he worked in maintenance at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee. Val was also a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus in Shakopee.
Val is survived by his children, Mary (Mike) Theisen, Monica (Tom) Fredrickson, Val (Julie), Steve, Sue (Mark Halbkat) Robertson, Greg, Eugene (Chrissy), Debbie (Gene) Weber, Liz (Pat) Sullivan; 24 grandchildren, as well as 13 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Eileen); sister-in-law, Delores.
He is joining in Heaven his wife, Kathy; infant children, Mary and Joseph; parents, Alois and Rosanna; brother, John.
Visitation was Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation was also on Monday, March 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Marystown Cemetery.
