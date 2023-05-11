Obituary for Van D. Sindelar

Van D. Sindelar, age 90, of Shakopee, was called home to be with Jesus on May 8. His family was by his side as he left this world and entered heaven, his eternal home.
He was born November 16, 1932, in LaGrange, MO, into the family of Albert and Mary (Goss Carter) Sindelar, the youngest of four. He was raised in Davenport, Iowa, where he graduated from High School and joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
It was while stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, SD, that he met his wife of 66 years, Shirley Fors. This union was blessed with three sons, Michael (Sandra Bergstrom), David (Diana Sweeney), and Kenneth (JoAnn Fahrenkamp), who all survive him. He loved his family so much and the joy of his life was his 9 grandchildren: Jeremy, Justin, Jennifer (Custer), Sarah (Snell), Amy (Dahl), Luke, Matt, Sam, and Rachel; and 11 great-grandchildren: Joel, Vivian, Ivan, Zeke, Isla, Elli (Custer), Jake (Custer), Isaiah (Snell), Talia and her sister (Dahl), and Edwin.
Airplanes were his life occupation starting with the Air Force, Gopher Aviation in Rochester, Modern Aero at Flying Cloud, North Central Airlines, and Republic Airlines until retiring from Northwest Airlines after 32 years.
Van spent his free time in the Scriptures, Bible Studies, prophecy, and witnessing. He liked camping, traveling, volunteer missionary work, family gatherings, and going to air shows.
He was a Cub Scout worker, Sunday School teacher, president of Minnesota Huguenot Society, Bible Study leader, and helped start Robins Nest, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Faith Lutheran of Shakopee where he preached for a time. Above all, he was a born again follower of Jesus Christ.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Isobel McDonnel; brothers, Edward and Robert; and in-laws, Selmer and Gladys (Olsen) Fors.
Van would request that all memorials be given to Jon Just Motorcycle Ministry, please make checks payable to Valley Free Church.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 Third Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Memorial service for Van will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at Valley Evangelical Free Church, 150 Engler Boulevard, Chaska. Livestream of the memorial service will be provided by Valley Free Church.
Condolences may be shared at