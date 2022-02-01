Obituary for Vasco Bernardi

Vasco Bernardi, of Edina, passed away on January 19, 2022, at age 96.
Vasco was born in Asolo, Italy in 1925 to Luigi and Giulia Bernardi. He grew up with his siblings, Antonio and Miranda. After receiving his degree from Padova University, he started his civil engineering career in Treviso, Italy. He moved to Mexico City in 1962 with his wife and daughters where he designed and built several high rises. During his last five years in Mexico, he served as CEO of Parma Industrial S.A. He immigrated to the United States in 1978, where he became a real estate entrepreneur in the Twin Cities area, and played a major role in the development of the city of Chaska. His love for his job and boundless energy kept him working until his retirement at the age of 91.
Vasco had a kind, generous and humble soul and his optimistic character endeared him to everyone he met. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Lida; daughters, Laura Ahlquist (Dale), Luisa Neher (Kurt), Manuela Benson (Mike); 11 grandchildren, Julian, Ashley, Christian (Mary), Alex, Adrian, Isabella, Sophia, Francesca, Landon, Gabriel, Nicholas and two great-grandchildren, Erick and Vivian.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, January 28. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Chesterton Academy in Hopkins.
